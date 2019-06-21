Noel Gallagher Takes Shot At His Brother Liam, Calling Him “A Fat Man In An Anorak”

The feud between the Gallagher brothers continues as Noel Gallagher had some not so nice things to say about his estranged brother when asked recently about a possible Oasis reunion. While some aren’t ready to accept the brothers never reuniting, Noel calling his brother, Liam, “a fat man in an anorak” probably won’t help anything.

Noel describes Liam as a “fat man in an anorak” as the Gallagher feud rumbles on https://t.co/paVC5cPvUY pic.twitter.com/OlVBiZ9bw2 — NME (@NME) June 21, 2019

Noel Gallagher, and his brother Liam, have been going at it for years, and whenever the topic of an Oasis reunion comes up, the brothers never hold back on taking shots at each other. Talking to Wired Magazine, Noel decided to take a shot at his brother’s set list, when asked about an Oasis reunion.

“If they want to hear old Oasis songs they’re being played by a fat man in an anorak somewhere, you know, with shorts on so they can go and see that. I’ve no desire at all to get back involved with Oasis,” said Noel Gallagher. Later, Liam Gallagher would appear to respond to the story in a conversation on Twitter.

Im REALLY upset — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 21, 2019

You mean chins — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 21, 2019

While many fans still hold out hope at one day getting an Oasis reunion, Noel would shoot down those rumors once again saying, “I’m afraid Oasis is in the past and that’s it. There’s a lot of people in England who refuse to accept that it’s over.” The brothers may not be getting together any time soon, but that won’t stop fans from dreaming.

