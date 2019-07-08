Fence That Racially Split Texas Cemetery Finally Comes Down

July 8, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
graveyard

Christopher Furlong / Staff

Categories: 
Blogs
Features

Linney Cemetery in Dayton, TX was created in 1850 and at the time was only available to whites. 

It wasn't until the 1880s that Acie Cemetery, a seperate and fenced cemetery, was built as a resting place for the black residents of Dayton.

Now more than a century later, the fence that segregated the two cemeteries is finally coming down.  The two cemeteries will be joined and officially labeled Linney-Acie cemetery.  

Also, they have now been recgonized as Historic Texas cemeteries.  “This distinction means that this cemetery has been legally recorded through the THC cemetery preservation program, an important step in ensuring its preservation. This designation is for cemeteries that are at least 50 years old and documented through the HTC designation process to record their historic significance.”   “Cemeteries are an important key to the history of Texas. A designation as an HTC helps increase public awareness of these important cultural resources – knowledge and education are among the best ways to preserve the cemeteries.” 

-story via bluebonnetnews.com 

Tags: 
cemetery
Texas
historic
segregation
2019

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes