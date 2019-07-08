Fence That Racially Split Texas Cemetery Finally Comes Down

Linney Cemetery in Dayton, TX was created in 1850 and at the time was only available to whites.

It wasn't until the 1880s that Acie Cemetery, a seperate and fenced cemetery, was built as a resting place for the black residents of Dayton.

Now more than a century later, the fence that segregated the two cemeteries is finally coming down. The two cemeteries will be joined and officially labeled Linney-Acie cemetery.

Also, they have now been recgonized as Historic Texas cemeteries. “This distinction means that this cemetery has been legally recorded through the THC cemetery preservation program, an important step in ensuring its preservation. This designation is for cemeteries that are at least 50 years old and documented through the HTC designation process to record their historic significance.” “Cemeteries are an important key to the history of Texas. A designation as an HTC helps increase public awareness of these important cultural resources – knowledge and education are among the best ways to preserve the cemeteries.”

-story via bluebonnetnews.com