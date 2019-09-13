Felicity Huffman Sentenced To 14 Days Behind Bars

Huffman sentenced for college admission scandal

September 13, 2019
Felicity Huffman

A federal judge in Boston sentenced actress Felicity Huffman to 14 days in jail for paying a college consultant $15,000 to inflate her daughter’s SAT score.

Huffman is the first parent given a punishment for the scheme in which almost three dozen other wealthy parents have also been accused of, using lies and bribes to smooth their children’s way into prestigious colleges.

Besides the 14 days behind bars, Huffman has also been sentenced with a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year's probation for her role in the college admissions scandal.

 

Via: CBS News

