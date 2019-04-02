Fans Of Red Hot Chili Peppers Upset After Fake Tweet About John Frusciante's Return To The Band

On April 1st, Red Hot Chili Peppers fans were upset about a fake tweet that had everyone convinced about John Frusciante returning to the group.

The fake tweet read from what appears to be from a fake Fea tweet says:

"Okay got something to tell you... a pretty big announcement. I'm honored, glad and so f***king happy to tell you that @johnfrusciante is gonna play with us for our show in Milan, date 07/24/2019. And more soon..."

You can imagine how fan reactions on Twitter erupted about having him back with the group. Though, people were skeptical since April 1st was April Fools Day. Though, people can hope and dream for his return to the group.

via Alternative Nation