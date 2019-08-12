A-Rod Shares Photo Of Jennifer Lopez In Bikini, And Fans Can’t Handle It

The Photo Celebrated The Singer, Who Recently Turned 50, As She Wraps Up Her Tour

August 12, 2019
Even at 50 years old, no one does it quite like J-Lo. In honor of the singer’s 50th birthday, her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, shared a photo of a bikini-clad Lopez on his Instagram page. Fans were quick to point out how stunning she looked, just days after her 50th birthday.

Baby, I know you’ve been killing it in Russia and you’ve got one more show to go. Miss you and I can’t wait to see you back at home! #SeeYouSoon #Macha13

Fans were wowed a few days ago by a photo of Jennifer Lopez in a sultry swimsuit, to celebrate her 50th birthday. Now, just days later, fans are gushing again, this time at a photo posted by Rodriguez. Meant to honor the singer as she finishes up her ‘its My Party’ tour, the post quickly became an excuse for fans to gush over Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez wasn’t the only star getting attention in the post. Many praised Alex Rodriguez as well for showering his fiancé with love before she leaves again on tour. However, most of the love went to Lopez, and it was well deserved. Even at 50, J-Lo has still got it!

Via Yahoo!

