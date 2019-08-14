Fans Go Crazy Over Lars Ulrich's Wife's Naked Seductive Bedroom Photo

Jessica Miller shares a sensual photo

August 14, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Lars Ulrich and Jessica Miller at 59th Annual Grammy Awards

Credit: Imagn/ ©Admedia, Inc

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Blogs
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Metal

Metallica legend Lars Ulrich’s hot wife, Jessica Miller posted a new photo on Instagram.  The iniviting image shows her laying very sexy in the bed. The racy photo looks professional.  She looks so good it could easily be the next cover to a magazine.

Jessica Miller simply posted a sun emoji on the photo and fans could not resist to comment on the seductive intimate picture.

These are some of the fan comments.

fgmz727:

“This should be on a magazine cover! You should share your dieting secrets with all of us.”

rockfrk wrote this:

“damn this is what Lars wakes up to huh”

You can see the photo below.

☀️

A post shared by Jessica Miller (@jessicamillerofficial) on

Source: Metal Head Zone

Tags: 
Photo
viral
Lars Ulrich
Metallica
nude

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes