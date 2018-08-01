Famous Hollywood Memorabilia Going To Auction

If you're a fan of movie characters Han Solo, Indiana Jones, Marty McFly, and Johnny Depp (just to name a few), TMZ reports over 600 items are going to the UK's largest live auction of TV and movie collectibles on Sept. 20 in London, hosted by Prop Store.

Here are a few items that will be available:

Han Solo's 4-pocket blazer from the original Star Wars movies (valued at $1.3 mil)

Indiana Jones' original fedora (valued at $397lk)

Marty McFly's Back To The Future Part II hoverboard (valued at $66k)

Johnny Depp's costume from Edward Scissorhands (valued at $105k)

Total expected from the auction... approx. $4.6mil!

Hey, that hoverboard would look cool on the wall in my future media room! Yay!