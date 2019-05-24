Family In California Builds Texas Shaped Pool In Their Backyard

The Couple Grew Up In Texas, And Wanted To Show Some State Pride While Living In California

May 24, 2019
Every Texan shows off their state pride in their own special way. Whether it’s BBQ, country music, Texas themed clothing, or simply letting everyone know which state is the best, Texans truly love their state like no other, even from a distance. One family in California took their Texan pride to a whole new level, building a Texas shaped pool in their backyard.

Cody Rogers and his wife, Brittany, grew up in the Houston area. After graduating high school in Texas, the couple moved to California, but never forgot their state pride instilled in them by their fathers. Now with their kids getting older, Brittany wanted a pool for the backyard.

While Cody didn’t initially want the pool, he had one request to make it worth it; make the pool in the shape of Texas. The 30,000 gallon pool includes a hot tub located in the panhandle, and some water features in west Texas. The pool even has lights to help the state glow at night.

Cody and Brittany Rogers are truly showing off their Texan pride all the way in Pasadena, California. The couple has two young children, Ellie and Keegan, who will now get to swim in a Texas shaped pool. Just like their parents, The Rogers family is making sure their kids have Texas pride.

Via WFAA

