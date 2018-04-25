Extremely Drunk Girl Tries To Order A Round Of Drinks At The DJ Booth

Drunk people are the best! Assuming they don't get into cars or hurt themselves and / or other people.

Meet Beth, who's been having a little too much fun at the club. So much so that she mistook the DJ booth for the bar! Rather than request a song, she needed four sambucas. Even has her debit card out, ready to pay.

Oh yeah, it's over as soon as she rests her head on the edge of the booth. Poor, poor Beth. She's in for a long night of riding the porcelain bus.