Drunk Girl

Dreamstime

Extremely Drunk Girl Tries To Order A Round Of Drinks At The DJ Booth

This Video Is Going Viral!

April 25, 2018
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Categories: 
Features
Humor
News
Random & Odd News
Trending

Drunk people are the best! Assuming they don't get into cars or hurt themselves and / or other people.

Meet Beth, who's been having a little too much fun at the club. So much so that she mistook the DJ booth for the bar! Rather than request a song, she needed four sambucas. Even has her debit card out, ready to pay.

Someone needs to come get Beth ASAP -- [via @newsflare>

A post shared by theCHIVE (@thechive) on

Oh yeah, it's over as soon as she rests her head on the edge of the booth. Poor, poor Beth. She's in for a long night of riding the porcelain bus.

Tags: 
Drunk Girl
viral video
Ordering Drinks
DJ Booth
READ MORE READ LESS