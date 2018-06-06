Exes Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart Reunite

Over the weekend, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart attended the 19th birthday party for Johnny Depp's daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

E News reports The Daily Mail published photos of Rob and Kristen, talking outside the event, and an eyewitness said they chatted for a "few minutes" in the valet area and looked "friendly" towards each other and "on good terms."

An insider says "they were both serious, but stood together alone behind a car and exchanged a few words."

Rob and Kristen's relationship ended in 2012 due to a cheating scandal.

After their brief conversations, Rob left with friends, and Kristen returned to the party.

Awkward?