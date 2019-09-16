Pink Floyd Legend Starts A Super Exciting Countdown

Pink Floyd’s legendary co-lead vocalist and bassist, Roger Waters has leaked some exciting new for fans. He posted via an Instagram photo on his page, where he announces a countdown for his latest documentary movie, ‘Roger Waters Us And Them.’

Waters announced the movie would be in cinemas worldwide on October 2 and 6.

Check out his post below:

Here is what Roger wrote:

“18 DAYS UNTIL ROGER WATERS US AND THEM

IN CINEMAS WORLDWIDE OCTOBER 2 AND 6.

Whosecounting down and planning to attend the screening?

Via: Metal Head Zone