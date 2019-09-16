Pink Floyd Legend Starts A Super Exciting Countdown

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters announces documentary countdown

September 16, 2019
Roger Water Performs

Credit: Imagn/ © Press Association

Angela Chase
Pink Floyd’s legendary co-lead vocalist and bassist, Roger Waters has leaked some exciting new for fans. He posted via an Instagram photo on his page, where he announces a countdown for his latest documentary movie, ‘Roger Waters Us And Them.’

Waters announced the movie would be in cinemas worldwide on October 2 and 6.

Check out his post below:

18 DAYS UNTIL ROGER WATERS US AND THEM IN CINEMAS WORLDWIDE OCTOBER 2 AND 6 ROGERWATERSUSANDTHEM.COM --: @kate.izor

A post shared by Roger Waters (@rogerwaters) on

Here is what Roger wrote:

“18 DAYS UNTIL ROGER WATERS US AND THEM

IN CINEMAS WORLDWIDE OCTOBER 2 AND 6.

Whosecounting down and planning to attend the screening?

Via: Metal Head Zone

