Pink Floyd Legend Starts A Super Exciting Countdown
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters announces documentary countdown
September 16, 2019
Pink Floyd’s legendary co-lead vocalist and bassist, Roger Waters has leaked some exciting new for fans. He posted via an Instagram photo on his page, where he announces a countdown for his latest documentary movie, ‘Roger Waters Us And Them.’
Waters announced the movie would be in cinemas worldwide on October 2 and 6.
Check out his post below:
18 DAYS UNTIL ROGER WATERS US AND THEM IN CINEMAS WORLDWIDE OCTOBER 2 AND 6 ROGERWATERSUSANDTHEM.COM
Here is what Roger wrote:
“18 DAYS UNTIL ROGER WATERS US AND THEM
IN CINEMAS WORLDWIDE OCTOBER 2 AND 6.
Whosecounting down and planning to attend the screening?
