Ex-Guitarist For Guns N Roses Arrested For DUI

July 30, 2018
Guns N Roses ex-guitarist DJ Ashba, this is post-slash by the way, was arrested for DUI.

He was arrested in Fairbury, Illinois on Friday for a suspecion of DUI and ran a stop sign. 

Local law enforcement says he was pulled over for not stopping at the stop sign, then officers later said he showed signs of impairment and gave him a sobriety test. 

The ex-guitarist played with Guns N Roses from 2009-2015 and also played with Sixx: A.M. 

 

