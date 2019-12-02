Evanescence Covers Fleetwood Mac's 'The Chain'

December 2, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
evanescence

Frazer Harrison / Staff

Categories: 
Blogs
Features

Giving Fleetwood Mac's famous hit "The Chain" a new and dark tone, Evanescence has made their own version of the song.  

“This cover was so fun to make. We love Fleetwood Mac and wanted to paint a dark and epic picture with our take on ‘The Chain,'” said lead singer Amy Lee. “The lyrics make me feel the power of standing together against great forces trying to pull us apart, perhaps even from the inside. I really wanted to drive that home in our version, and even made everyone in the band sing by the end of it! We’re beyond excited to share this with our fans and I’m really looking forward to playing it live.”

However, fans have had mixed feelings on their version of the song.  

Many are loving it.  

While others were not so impressed with it.  

-story via yahoo.com 

 

 

Tags: 
Evanescence
Fleetwood Mac
The Chain
Cover
New
song
Music
Twitter
Fans
Reaction
2019