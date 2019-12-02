Evanescence Covers Fleetwood Mac's 'The Chain'

Giving Fleetwood Mac's famous hit "The Chain" a new and dark tone, Evanescence has made their own version of the song.

Video of Evanescence - The Chain (from Gears 5) [Official Audio>

“This cover was so fun to make. We love Fleetwood Mac and wanted to paint a dark and epic picture with our take on ‘The Chain,'” said lead singer Amy Lee. “The lyrics make me feel the power of standing together against great forces trying to pull us apart, perhaps even from the inside. I really wanted to drive that home in our version, and even made everyone in the band sing by the end of it! We’re beyond excited to share this with our fans and I’m really looking forward to playing it live.”

However, fans have had mixed feelings on their version of the song.

Many are loving it.

Okay.



Evanescence covering The Chain was perfection,



but we will only reach holy levels of music when Amy & Stevie join voices and sing something together. — Pew Turns Blue (@_dracrona) December 1, 2019

listen, kids, I just found out Evanescence has released a dramatic cover of Fleetwood Mac’s The Chain and I am SCREAMING — Emma ------ (@undineimbrium) December 2, 2019

Hey @evanescence I just heard your cover of The Chain.



That.



Keep doing that. #dangthatwasgood — Blackbeard (@SpikePilgrim) November 30, 2019

OKAY!!!!! Evanescence did a cover of The Chain. How was that missed. It is freaking amazing!!!! — Tyler Leigh Vivier (@tylerleighv) November 29, 2019

While others were not so impressed with it.

Was anyone else disappointed in Evanescence’s Fleetwood Mac cover of The Chain? --‍♂️ — Aly (@Biblio_warrior) December 1, 2019

who gave evanescence permission to cover/reinterpret the chain, my damn ears are bleeding — the IrishBen (@djayahuasca) December 2, 2019

