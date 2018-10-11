Euless Opens Its First Liquor Store After Voters Approved In November 2017

Residents that live in Euless will finally see a liqour store in Glade Parks.

Residents voted in favor to allow liqour stores in the Euless area and the city council approved for liqour stores in commercial areas.

Total Wine & More opened its doors to the public at 2501 Rio Grande Blvd. It's a 17,000-square foot location with temperature-controlled wine room and a walk-in humidor.

Now that Total Wine is open, the Houston-based Spec's Wines, Spirits, & Finer Foods is also planning a store in Euless in the 900 block of E. Harwood Rd, in the River Walk Development.

via Star-Telegram