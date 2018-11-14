Game Of Rock, Paper, Scissors Gets English Soccer Ref Suspended

It seems a game of rock, paper, scissors has gone horribly wrong for a referee in England. After misplacing his coin used for a coin toss, A referee for the English Football Association decided an impromptu game of rock, paper, scissors would suffice. This move now has that ref, David McNamara in some hot water, as he has been suspended 21 days after violating an official Football Association rule.

The FA have suspended referee David McNamara for 21 days after he made two captains play rock, paper, scissors to determine who would take kick-off when he left his coin in the dressing room. pic.twitter.com/iZRjp28sSk — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) November 13, 2018

While refereeing a Women’s Super League match between Reading and Manchester City, David McNamara realized he didn’t have his coin with him. The coin toss is used to determine which side of the field each team will take. Instead of searching for another coin to use, McNamara decided rock, paper, scissors is just as fair as flipping a coin.

The Football Association in England didn’t agree, and neither do their official rules. According to Law 8 of the International Football Association Board rules, a coin must be used to determine which side a team is on.

David McNamara has accepted his suspension, and has admitted fault in the incident. While he was aware of the rule, it was his decision to bypass looking for another coin, and going with the other game of chance instead. It is unknown if any other games were considered, or if any of the other refs, or fans had offered up a coin as a replacement.

Regardless, McNamara regrets his decision to have team captains Steph Houghton and Kirsty Pearce play rock, paper, scissors in order to determine which side of the field their teams were on, although the captains didn’t seem to mind. Luckily a fan watching at home posted a video of the pregame battle. Now the only question is; did they draw their hand on scissors, or shoot?

Video of Referee makes Super League captains play rock , paper , scissors

