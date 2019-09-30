Elvis Presley's Private Jet Is Up for Auction Complete With Red Velvet Seats

Video of Elvis Presley&#039;s Private Jet Could Be Yours

Elvis Presley knew how to travel in style, and now modern traveler can get a feel of the kings iconic, over the top 1962 Lockheed Jetstar. The bidding for one of his original luxury private jets is going on auction.

Elvis Presley's Private Jet

1962 Lockheed Jetstar pic.twitter.com/xZ4uTtWJTU — Seref Sezgin (@SEREF737) May 11, 2019

Elvis’s 1962 Lockheed Jetstar was designed by the legend himself, from the woodwork to the red velvet seats and red shag carpet. The plane was especially dear to the musician since he shared it with his father, Vernon Presley.

For the winning bidder ever wants to fly the aircraft, they will need to do some work: The plane has never been restored and it is currently without engines. The buyer will also receive original paperwork, signed by Elvis Presley himself, with detailed plans for customizing the interior. The external painting, detailing, and interior have not been touched or altered since Presley's day.

The aircraft is expected to sell for between $2 and 3.5 million when it goes to auction on Saturday, May 27th. The current bid is already at $126,000.

Le the bidding begin.

Via: Yahoo