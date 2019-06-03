Elton John’s Brother Angry About Father’s Portrayal In ‘Rocketman’ Says He Wasn’t A Homophobe

Geoff Dwight Has Been Critical of The Film, Saying “Dad Didn’t Have A Homophobic Bone In His Body.”

June 3, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Elton_John

imageSPACE

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Movies & TV
Music News

The Elton John biopic, ‘Rocketman,’ hit theaters last weekend, and so far most of the reviews have been exceptional. However, one person is speaking out against the movie, in particular the portrayal of the singer’s father. Elton John’s half-brother, Geoff Dwight, has criticized the film saying, “Dad didn’t have a homophobic bone in his body.”

‘Rocketman’ features scenes where Elton John, played by Taron Egerton, is arguing with his parents, in particular his father Stanley, played by Steven Mackintosh. In the film, Stanley criticizes his son for reading women’s magazines. This upset Geoff Dwight who is now claiming his father wasn’t homophobic.

According to Dwight, “his coldness is a million miles away from what dad was like. He was a product of a time when men didn’t go around hugging each other and showing their feelings every minute of the day, but he had plenty of love in him for all of us.” He also claimed that when Elton John came out, his father didn’t care, and wasn’t upset.

Elton John’s father, Stanley died in 1991, and the singer has only spoken to his half-brother, Geoff, once since. However, Dwight claims there is no feud between the siblings, saying “I love him, but our paths have gone in different directions. The Elton John biopic, ‘Rocketman’ is in theaters now.

Via NME

Tags: 
Elton John
Half-Brother
Rocketman
Taron Egerton
Review

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes