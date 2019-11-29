Elton John Revealed He Wore A Diaper And Used It During Vegas Gig

Elton John admitted that at a 2017 show in Las Vegas, he peed on stage in front of his fans while wearing a diaper. It was one of several fun facts the legendary artist dropped in an interview with the BBC, “Elton John: Uncensored,” a 57-minute long interview between John, and Irish television personality Graham Norton.

The reason for John’s diaper wearing in 2017 was because he had a prostate cancer surgery that impacted his bladder. He was performing two weeks after having the operation.

“If only they knew at the moment I was peeing myself,” John said regarding Vegas audience.

John was diagnosed with the cancer in 2017 and passed on chemotherapy to have surgery shortly after. He revealed in his memoir, “Me,” that while the surgery was successful, an infection nearly killed him.

Catch a part of the interview below.

Video of Elton John stuns Graham with juicy details on his fiercest rivalries | Elton John: Uncensored - BBC

Via: New York Post