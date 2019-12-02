Elton John Goes Off On Security Guards During Concert
December 2, 2019
It's no secret that Elton John stands strongly against women being mistreated.
So when a female concert goer at one of his recent shows was unproperly delt with by security, he jumped at the chance to make sure they knew they had done wrong.
Elton stopped in the middle of his show and tore into the guards that mishandled the woman.
**Warning - Explicit**— Nokternl (@Nokternl) December 1, 2019
"You don't treat girls like that!" <3 Elton#EltonJohn #Perth #perthnews #nsfwtwitter
**Not my footage pic.twitter.com/F9pHLHaRLj
-story via ew.com