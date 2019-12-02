Elton John Goes Off On Security Guards During Concert

December 2, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
elton

Tim P. Whitby / Stringer

Categories: 
Blogs
Features

It's no secret that Elton John stands strongly against women being mistreated.  

So when a female concert goer at one of his recent shows was unproperly delt with by security, he jumped at the chance to make sure they knew they had done wrong.  

Elton stopped in the middle of his show and tore into the guards that mishandled the woman.  

-story via ew.com 

 

Tags: 
Elton John
concert
Security
Video
Twitter
News
2019