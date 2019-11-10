Ellie Goulding Will Perform At The Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Game Halftime Show

Thanksgiving without the Dallas Cowboys just wouldn’t be quite the same.

It’s nice to break from the turkey and enjoy the game or the halftime performance. This year, singer Ellie Goulding will perform during the halftime show at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day.

Goulding will kick off the annual Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign, which helps provide shelter and meals for the homeless, Christmas toys for children, and social service programs to millions of people in need year-round.

The Grammy Award-nominated singer says she's honored to be apart of the halftime show and The Salvation Army.

"I am honored to perform at the Dallas Cowboys halftime show and kick off The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign. With so many people in need, I believe it's our duty to help, and I encourage everyone to donate to The Salvation Army. The money they raise during the Red Kettle Campaign will change lives for the better all year long."

Via: NBC DFW