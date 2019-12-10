Elle King Has Teamed Up With Ronnie Spector For Christmas Song

Ronnie Spector had some classics alongside with the Ronettes, "Be My Baby", "Baby, I Love You", and "The Best Part of Breakin' Up". In addition, the classic hit song with Eddie Money, “Take Me Home Tonight.”

Spector and the Ronettes also had hit Christmas versions of classics like “Sleigh Ride,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus”. Now Spector has one more carol to add to her holiday songs.

The Queen of Rock kicked off the holiday season by headlining the 20th annual “Winter’s Eve at Lincoln Square,” a tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 2, alongside the Ronettes, and she released a new Christmas anthem in collaboration with Elle King, “Under the Mistletoe.”

Check out Spector’s and King’s Christmas melody below.

Video of Under the Mistletoe!

“Everybody knows I love Christmas! I’m thrilled to sing a new holiday song for a worthy cause!”

Proceeds from the track go to benefit The Art of Elysium, a non-profit known for rallying the artistic community and helping bring comfort to children who are homeless and in need.

Spector encourages her fans to find one thing they can do to help another person this Christmas. “Let’s all get in the positive, holiday spirit!” she says.

Spector will continue her festivities on the road for a series of Christmas shows in the U.K. and Ireland from Dec. 14 to Dec. 23.

Via: Yahoo