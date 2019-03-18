Woman Struggling To Walk Up The Stairs Gets Carried Off By Good Samaritan At The Houston Rodeo

Have you ever had to sit in the upper level at AT&T stadium? Walking up and down those stairs can be a bit jarring with how high up you are.

Walking up and down the stairs at stadiums isn’t the easiest thing to do for some of us. Over the weekend at the RodeoHouston, just before Brad Paisley went on stage a husband and wife noticed that little old lady was having trouble making her way to her seat at NRG Stadium.

The wife Shayla Harwell posted on Facebook that her husband Thomas Harwell got up and helped the woman to her seat and that when the show was over he helped her up the stairs by carrying her.

Shayla posted a picture of her husband carrying the elderly woman up the stairs. The photo has since gone viral and has been shared more than two thousand times. Check out the photo below.

You’re never too old to enjoy a concert or major sporting event; all you need is a little help from your neighbor.

Via: KHOU