An Eight Week Old Chihuahua Tops The List Of Weirdest Things Left In An Uber

Uber drivers probably witness some weird people throughout their shift, but nothing tops the weird things those drivers find in their cars at the end of the day. In their annual list of lost and found items, Uber listed some of the strangest things found by drivers, and the items do not disappoint.

The top spot in this year’s list went to someone leaving their pet in the backseat of an Uber. The driver reported someone left their eight week old coffee colored Chihuahua behind after leaving the car. While the living dog was easily the strangest item, the rest of the list was full of questionable objects as well.

Here are the 50 most outrageous things lost in an Uber.



Noticeably missing from the list, maybe the most frequently lost items:



Some other lost belongings that made the list are; a full set of 18k gold teeth, a professional grade hula hoop, a pack of hair and a brown brush shaped like a foot, a fog machine, and of course, a Harry Potter magic wand. Some expensive items were also lost including a Babe Ruth signed baseball and one Gucci flip flop.

Uber also went ahead and found the most forgetful times and locations. According to the ride sharing company, the most forgetful time for customers are Saturday and Sundays between 11 P.M. and 1 A.M. New Year’s Day and Halloween are the two holidays that stuck out the most for forgetfulness. Also somehow the area of East Alabama was ranked as the most forgetful city.

Next time you leave your wallet or phone behind in an Uber, don’t feel so bad. At least you didn’t lose something as embarrassing as anything that made this list.

