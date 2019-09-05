Eddie Murphy Planning To Go On A Stand Up Comedy Tour Next Year

Eddie Murphy's career looks to be coming into a renaissance of sorts.

He's returning to his iconic role of Hakeem in the "Coming to America" sequel, he's already starring in Netflix's "Dolemite Is My Name", and is set to host an upcoming episode of "Saturday Night Live".

And now it looks like he's getting prepared to go on a new stand up comedy tour next year in 2020.

“Next year in 2020 I’m going to go on the road and do some stand-up.” He said on Netflix's "Present Company" podcast. And this isn't the first time he's mentioned going back on tour.

In an episode of Jerry Seinfeld's "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee", Seinfeld brought up the subject of him doing stand up again.

“You know that you not doing stand-up drives people crazy — you know that, right?” Seinfeld asked Murphy.

“I’m going to do it again,” Murphy said. “Everything just has to be right. You have to get up there and start working out. [I] still gotta go to the comedy club.”

-story via people.com