Eddie Murphy Planning To Go On A Stand Up Comedy Tour Next Year

September 5, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
eddie murphy

Emma McIntyre / Staff

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Blogs
Features

Eddie Murphy's career looks to be coming into a renaissance of sorts.  

He's returning to his iconic role of Hakeem in the "Coming to America" sequel, he's already starring in Netflix's "Dolemite Is My Name", and is set to host an upcoming episode of "Saturday Night Live".  

And now it looks like he's getting prepared to go on a new stand up comedy tour next year in 2020.  

“Next year in 2020 I’m going to go on the road and do some stand-up.”  He said on Netflix's "Present Company" podcast.  And this isn't the first time he's mentioned going back on tour.  

In an episode of Jerry Seinfeld's "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee", Seinfeld brought up the subject of him doing stand up again.  

“You know that you not doing stand-up drives people crazy — you know that, right?” Seinfeld asked Murphy.  

“I’m going to do it again,” Murphy said. “Everything just has to be right. You have to get up there and start working out. [I] still gotta go to the comedy club.”

-story via people.com 

Tags: 
Eddie Murphy
Stand Up
Tour
comedy
2020
Humor
News

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes