Eddie Money Has Canceled His 2019 Shows After Developing Pneumonia

Looks like we won't be seeing Eddie Money on the road anytime soon.

Back in May, Eddie Money underwent a heart valve procedure that went well. Now during his recovery period, Eddie has developed a case of Pneumonia.

According to TMZ, Money complained about having “shortness of breath” before his Memorial Day weekend concert in Detroit. Apparently, Eddie didn’t want to cancel the show and disappoint his fans and played while not in the best condition.

A rep for Money gave a statement to Ultimate Classic Rock saying that Eddie has had to cancel his remaining 2019 tour dates, but hopes to be back on the road in 2020.

"Eddie Money developed pneumonia while in the hospital after his heart valve procedure. He is now on the mend, but, unfortunately, he had to cancel his summer concerts -- a first for him in his 40-plus year career. He needed this extra time to fully rest and recuperate. Eddie hopes to be back later this year to promote his new album Brand New Day and also the premiere of the second half of his reality show Real Money."

Eddie’s first solo album in 10 years, ‘Brand New Day’ is still set to drop on July 19th.