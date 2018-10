Video of Eagles Guitarist Joe Walsh Bashes Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for Being Too Political | TMZ

"The Eagles" guitarist, Joe Walsh was interviewed by TMZ in NYC about music and the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame.

He practically mentions that the HOF is getting too politcal and getting used by corporate sponsors.

The 1998 hall of famer says if he was on the board, he would change a few things around and how the process to being inducted should change.

Check out the video above.

via TMZ