Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Writes Kevin Hart A Poem And It's Everything

And these two are at it again!

Kevin Hart and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson just can't stop trolling on each other online and the back and forth funny roasting has us laughing and keeping tabs on their social media.

The latest out there is The Rock's.... a poem published for Kevin Hart with a photoshopped photo of Dwayne holding baby Kevin Hart against his bare chest singing him Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.

"To my beloved son, Kevin Hart

Twinkle Twinkle little Hart

I just don’t know where to start

Daddy will always love and protect your tiny little soul

Even though you were delivered directly out of the butthole. "

Now we are all just waiting for Kevin Hart's genius comeback... whatever that may be. Topping this one will be hard.