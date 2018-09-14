Will Drew Barrymore and Justin Long Make a Relationship Work Long-Term This Time?

Drew Barrymore and Justin Long have "been talking more", according to an E! News source!

Drew and Justin met on the set of 2008's He's Just Not That Into You, which she produced, and that meeting turned into a 2-year relationship. They broke up several times, but always maintained a connection, which Justin publicly spoke of.

In 2010, they began seeing each other again, giving Justin the opportunity to escort her to the Golden Globe awards, where she won one for her performance in Grey Gardens. Sadly, their relationship soon ended after, and that... was that.

Months later, Barrymore began dating, got married in 2013, had daughters Olive and Frankie, and divorced in 2016.

Long recently broke up with Scottish synth-pop group CHVRCHES artist Lauren Mayberry. and now he and Drew are spending time together again.

Will years apart and gathered knowledge of life, make them better suited for each other now? Only time will tell... :)