Drake Surpasses The Beatles With More Charted Billboard Songs

June 25, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Drake

Cole Burston / Stringer

Categories: 
Blogs
Features

This week, hip-hop artist Drake has made music history.

He is now officially the artist with the second most amount of charted songs (35 to be exact) on the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 knocking The Beatles out of their spot.  However, Madonna is still in the top spot with 38.  

Last week Drake was tied with The Beatles for his apperance on Chris Brown's "No Guidence" track coming in at number 9.  His new song "Money in the Grave" featuring Rick Ross is the track that bumped him into the number 2 spot.  

There hasn't been any word yet from Ringo Starr or Paul McCartney, but we're pretty sure they've took notice. 

-story via nypost.com     

Tags: 
Drake
The Beatles
Billboard Hot 100
top 10
songs
Charts
Music
News
2019

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes