Drake Surpasses The Beatles With More Charted Billboard Songs

This week, hip-hop artist Drake has made music history.

He is now officially the artist with the second most amount of charted songs (35 to be exact) on the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 knocking The Beatles out of their spot. However, Madonna is still in the top spot with 38.

Last week Drake was tied with The Beatles for his apperance on Chris Brown's "No Guidence" track coming in at number 9. His new song "Money in the Grave" featuring Rick Ross is the track that bumped him into the number 2 spot.

There hasn't been any word yet from Ringo Starr or Paul McCartney, but we're pretty sure they've took notice.

-story via nypost.com