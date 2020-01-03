Dr. Phil's House Has Weird Chairs, Guns & Bear Statues

Well, Dr. Phil was born in Oklahoma and earned his PhD at UNT...

Dr. Phil McGraw has just put his Beverly Crest, California home up for sale. For $5.75 million, you can get a 6,170-square-foot interior that's adorned with unusual bears and rabbits, weird chairs, a freaky-looking staircase, and a dining room wall that's covered in guns.

If you want to be exact, a family representative has said that Dr. Phil has never lived there: his son, Jordan, has been using it.

Guns adorn the dining room wall. Bizarre figurines of bears and rabbits eye you from every living space. L.A. has gobs of outlandish estates, but Dr. Phil’s Beverly Crest home — which just hit the market for $5.75 million — is as unusual as they come https://t.co/SYWVydGoCd — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 2, 2020

Look at Dr. Phil's house. (It's for sale for $5.75 million.) pic.twitter.com/aFhR1VwqPj — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) January 2, 2020

A chandelier-topped great room under a black-and-white checkered rotunda anchors the two-story floor plan. It draws the eye with a sweeping staircase draped in woody vines and a custom wet bar with antler-like backrests on the bar stools. https://t.co/SYWVydoNdD pic.twitter.com/lYSM97zhbi — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 3, 2020

Hey...if all else fails, you could always remodel.

Source: Los Angeles Times

