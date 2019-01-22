Double Dare Live Is Coming To Dallas And Their Looking For Contestants

Remember back in the day when you could see kids your own age get slimmed on a game show?

That show was Double Dare, and they're finally airing new episodes on Nickelodeon again. Now that you’re older and have a kid of your own, don’t you want to give them an experience you probably never had?

You know, the experience of getting slimed!

Well, Double Dare is going on tour and doing live shows around the country. One of their many stops will be here in DFW. Double Dare Live will be at the Theater at Grand Prairie with host with host Marc Summers.

Contestants will be selected from the crowd and brought up to the stage to answer trivia questions. Don’t worry, if trivia questions aren’t your thing, they’ll also be doing physical challenges and are bringing out their legendary obstacle course.

The odds of you and your kids getting slimed are pretty good.

According to a press release, the purpose of bringing Double Dare Live to audiences around the country is to "introduce this classic show to the next generation."

Double Dare Live will be at the Theater At Grand Prairie on April 13th. Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 25th.

Via: Guide Live