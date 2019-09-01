Double Amputee On Scooter Leads Police On Low-Speed Chase Because He Needed To “Get His Tea Ready”

September 1, 2019
Angela Chase
Elderly, Senior, Person, Wheelchair, Mobility Scooter, Neighborhood

(Photo by Getty Images)

Angela Chase
A man on a mobility scooter led police on a low-speed chase through the streets of Timaru on the South Island in New Zealand late last week.

The double amputee was spotted driving down the sidewalk at walk authorities called a “dangerous speed.” When police tried to stop him, the man abandoned the sidewalk and cut across two lanes of heavy traffic in order to continue on his way on the other sidewalk.

When finally stopped, the 60-year-old man told police he was rushing home in order to put his tea on the kettle, less his whole evening would have been “stuffed up.”

The man received two infringement tickets, totaling a fine of NZ$250, equaling about $160.

Via The Guardian

