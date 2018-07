Are you ready to cool off a bit this July? Applebee's is bringing back the Dollaritas to all DFW locations for the entire month.

So far, it's one of Applebee's most successful promos thus far. It started here in Texas, where the restaurant chain sold more than 215,000 in July 2016.

Now more than 2,000 Applebee's locations nationwide have adopted the deal, afte seeing the success in Texas.

Guide Live