New Study Says Having A Dog Could Boost Owner’s Heart Health

There is no better companion than a dog, but apparently they can be beneficial to health as well. In a new study done by the Mayo Clinic, they found that when one’s mood is boosted from a dog, their heart health is boosted as well.

Video of Mayo Clinic Minute: Why having a dog is heart healthy

The study done by the Mayo Clinic looked at 1,769 people who all lived in Brno, Czech Republic and had a history of heart disease. Of the people studied, 42% owned a pet, with 24% being a dog. According to Dr. Francisco Lopez-Jimenez, “those who own a pet, particularly a dog, were healthier from the cardiovascular standpoint.”

Lopez-Jimenez claims that those who have a dog are more likely to exercise regular, eat healthier, and have better sugar levels in their blood than those without dogs. According to the doctor, his own dog helps back up the research. “I realize is that anything that I do with my dog will imply physical activity,” said Dr. Francisco Lopez-Jimenez.

The Mayo Clinic says those that exercise greatly have a better chance at improving heart health. Having a dog by your side inadvertently gets the owner to exercise as well. National Dog Day is approaching, and there’s no better way to celebrate than taking the dog out for a walk, and boosting your heart health.

Via People