New Study Says Having A Dog Could Boost Owner’s Heart Health

The Mayo Clinic Found Those With Dogs Exercise More

August 23, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Dog

Vasyl Dolmatov

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Animals
Entertainment
Features
Random & Odd News

There is no better companion than a dog, but apparently they can be beneficial to health as well. In a new study done by the Mayo Clinic, they found that when one’s mood is boosted from a dog, their heart health is boosted as well.

The study done by the Mayo Clinic looked at 1,769 people who all lived in Brno, Czech Republic and had a history of heart disease. Of the people studied, 42% owned a pet, with 24% being a dog. According to Dr. Francisco Lopez-Jimenez, “those who own a pet, particularly a dog, were healthier from the cardiovascular standpoint.”

Lopez-Jimenez claims that those who have a dog are more likely to exercise regular, eat healthier, and have better sugar levels in their blood than those without dogs. According to the doctor, his own dog helps back up the research. “I realize is that anything that I do with my dog will imply physical activity,” said Dr. Francisco Lopez-Jimenez.

The Mayo Clinic says those that exercise greatly have a better chance at improving heart health. Having a dog by your side inadvertently gets the owner to exercise as well. National Dog Day is approaching, and there’s no better way to celebrate than taking the dog out for a walk, and boosting your heart health.

Via People

Tags: 
Dogs
health
Heart
study
Mayo Clinic
exercise

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes