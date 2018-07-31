Dog Goes Crazy With A Cheese Whiz Can While Its Owners Are Out And Has The Internet Laughing

You think your dog is bad??

Has he ever taken your can of cheese whiz and sprayed it all over your furniture, floor and walls while you were away from home?

This boxer dog named Dozer did!! He enjoyed the string cheese so much he couldn't stop spraying it.

The video of the crime scene and his reaction at being accused is causing quite a reaction on the internet! We love him!

Can you reallyyy blame him though? Spray cheese is awesome!