Dog Driving In A Circle For An Hour

Dogs love going on car rides with their owner but this one dog decided he wanted to go on a ride without his owner.

He put the car in reverse and was driving in circles for about an hour till he was caught.

Neighbors were watching the car until the police got there to stop it.

"First I thought I saw somebody backing up but then they kept going and I'm like OK what are they doing, the cops came and I'm like OK," Sabol told WPBF-TV.

The police came and stopped the car and got the dog out safely.

"He was doing pretty good until he hit the mailbox. He went around for about an hour without hitting anything at all," Sabol told WPBF-TV.

Video of Dog stuck inside spinning car in Port St. Lucie

Via UPI