[Video] This Dog Was Caught Stealing A Package From His Neighbors Front Porch

Who would ever think the dog stole the package?

It's that time of year again, porch pirate season. A woman in Danville, Indiana has been finding her Amazon packages damaged in the yard after they've gone missing from the front porch.

What an odd thing for someone to do, right?

Luckily the lady had a security camera installed and was able to review the footage. After seeing whom the culprit may be, she saw that it wasn’t a person at all, but her neighbor’s dog. If the footage didn’t give him away, then the paw prints in the snow sure would have.

She says the packages were a little chewed up, but the contents inside were still intact. The next time you think your neighbor is stealing your Amazon package; check again because it could be their dog.

What do you call a dog that’s a porch pirate? A “Pooch Pirate”. Check out the video below, its actually kind of cute.

Video of Dog caught stealing package from neighbor&#039;s porch

Via: FOX 4 News