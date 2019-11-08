Disturbing Details Emerge In The Death of 'Seinfeld' Actor Charles Levin

After being reported missing for several months, the body of actor Charles Levin has been found.

And the condition in which his body was found is being reported at pretty grissly.

His remains were found in a distant, heavily wooded area of Oregon and his body appears to have been mangled by vultures and other various animals.

Levin starred in an episode of "Seinfeld" titled "The Bris". He was also best known for his role of Elliott Novak on the television show "Alice" that ran from 1976-1985.

His death has officially been ruled as accidental.

-story via yahoo.com