David Draiman Of Disturbed Says He Wants To Sing National Anthem At Super Bowl

With Shakira and J. Lo slated to perform at this year's super bowl half-time show, the sporting event is already shaping up to be quite the spectacle.

And now Disturbed frontman David Draiman is jumping on board expressing his interest in singing the national anthem!

During an interview, Draiman spoke about his desire to sing the anthem.

“I’ve dreamt of doing it my entire life. Been rehearsing it since I was a little boy."

“I love my country, and I would be honoured beyond words to have the opportunity to try and inspire, strengthen, and give hope, at a time when we need those things more than ever. Plus…it would be nice to have rock represented on SOME level at the Super Bowl, and to prove to everyone that there ARE rock singers out there who can do the anthem as much justice as ANY pop artists out there, and even possibly take it higher.”

-story via tonedeaf.thebrag.com