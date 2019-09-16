Disney Surprises 7 Year Old Boy Who Helped Hurricane Dorian Evacuees

September 16, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
disney

Handout / Handout

Jermaine Bell probably just had the best birthday surprise a 7 year old could want.  

Over the weekend, Mickey Mouse and several other members from Walt Disney World paid Jermaine a visit at home to surprise and thank him for his selfless gesture to people who were effected by Hurricane Dorian.  

Jermaine had saved money for a year so he could go to Disney World's Animal Kingdom but instead of making that trip, he sent his savings in to help evacuees.  Of course his story made national headlines.  

So to say thanks, Disney gifted Jermaine with a VIP Disney getaway for him and his family!  

"I wanted to go to Disney for a long time", Jermaine said.

"Never in a million years could we have imagined anything like this from him," said his mom. "Just coming up with an idea to help someone else. ... It really does instill in him that when you do good, you know, good comes back to you."

And Jermaine's thoughts, "Be strong, and if you do good things, you will be rewarded."

-story via usatoday.com

