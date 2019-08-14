Disney & Mattel Announce Three New Star Wars Barbie's

August 14, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Barbie's on display

Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

Disney and Mattel have partnered to create three new Barbie dolls. These new looks are all inspired by characters from ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’. Each new doll comes with a clutch, sunglasses, and makeup. 

How could the first new Barbie not be inspired by Princess Leia herself? The second doll is based off everyone’s favorite droid R2-D2. The final doll is a reimagining of Darth Vader; she might not come with the iconic mask but she does rock a nice pair of sunglasses. So far the Darth Vader Barbie is the most in-demand doll. 

The Star Wars Barbie’s come with a price tag of $100 and are available for pre-order on Amazon; they will all ship on November 18th. These dolls were just announced and are already in the top 20 of Amazon's best-selling dolls.

Via: People

