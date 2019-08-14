Disney & Mattel Announce Three New Star Wars Barbie's

Disney and Mattel have partnered to create three new Barbie dolls. These new looks are all inspired by characters from ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’. Each new doll comes with a clutch, sunglasses, and makeup.

How could the first new Barbie not be inspired by Princess Leia herself? The second doll is based off everyone’s favorite droid R2-D2. The final doll is a reimagining of Darth Vader; she might not come with the iconic mask but she does rock a nice pair of sunglasses. So far the Darth Vader Barbie is the most in-demand doll.

Introducing the all-new #StarWars x @Barbie Dolls, inspired by the film, Star Wars: A New Hope.✨Celebrating the original concept art, this collectible set pays homage to three iconic characters.



Pre-order now on @Amazon! pic.twitter.com/fS0CkMdxLa — Mattel (@Mattel) August 13, 2019

The Star Wars Barbie’s come with a price tag of $100 and are available for pre-order on Amazon; they will all ship on November 18th. These dolls were just announced and are already in the top 20 of Amazon's best-selling dolls.

Via: People