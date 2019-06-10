Director Steven Spielberg Will Create A Horror Show That Can Only Be Watched At Night

June 10, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase

Getty Images

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Blogs
Features

Known director, Steven Spielberg, is apparently writing a horror series for the new mobile-focused streaming service 'Quibi'.

"Steven Spielberg came in, and said 'I have a super scary story I want to do,'" said Jeffery Katzenberg, Quibi founder. "He's writing it himself. He hasn't [written anything in a while] so getting him to write something fantastic."

Get this, Spielberg has requested Quibi to show this horror series only at night. The engineers made a plan to where a clock will appear on the phone and will track the sunrise and sunset.

After sunset, you can watch the horror show through a mobile device. As the sun rises, the show will become unavailable until later that night.

The new streaming service, Quibi, is set to launch in April 2020.

 

via CNN

Tags: 
Steven Spielberg
Quibi
Horror
Show
Mobile
april
2020

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes