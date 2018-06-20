DFW Economic Growth at "Blistering Pace"

According to NBC 5, the Federal Reserve Bank Of Dallas reports the DFW economy continues to boom!

Laila Assanie, a Senior Business Economist for the Federal Reserve says the DFW economy has been growing at a "blistering pace" including a net growth of 55,000 jobs during the first 5 months of this year.

Sixty percent of new North Texans are due to migration, with 40% from other states, and 20% from other countries. The remainder of new local residents are from other parts of the state or from birth.

Construction, health services, IT, transportation, logistics and financial services, are jobs the local area seeks.

Assanie says the rapid growth rate can only continue with people moving in from other states and countries.