North Texas City Cracks Forbes List of 'Most Conservative Cities'

Forbes has mapped the most liberal and conservative big cities in the United States, and Texas cities made it on both spectrums. Arlington was the most conservative Texas city in their chart, and landed in the top ten most conservative cities in the United States.

This city has been growing so much in the past decade. Arlington is the home of the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park and the Dallas Cowboys at At&t Stadium. The city keeps adding more entertainment venues like Texas Live, a new Ball Park, and let’s not forget the known “Thrill Capital of Texas” Six Flags over Texas theme park which opened its doors 58 years ago.

Arlington is a part of the mid cities in the DFW metropolitan area and its demographics are quickly growing with an estimated 398,112 population, making it the 48th most populous city in the state. With all the development and growth happening in this city, Arlington still made the cut as one of the ‘most conservative cities’ in the United States, landing in the number six spot.

Crazy to think a city with so much change is still considered as one of the most conservative cities beating out cities like Tulsa, Oklahoma and Omaha, Nebraska. While its neighboring cities like Dallas is considered the second most liberal city in Texas, behind Austin and Fort Worth lies on the in the middle of the chart.

Via: Forbes