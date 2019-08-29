American Airlines Launches Biometric Boarding Process for DFW Passengers

American Airlines introduces Face Recognition Biometric Boarding for passengers at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. The airline is using facial recognition to verify people’s identities, allowing them to board without the need to scan their boarding pass at the gate. The identity verification process matches people’s faces against a pre-existing Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) database.

Video of Facial recognition being used at DFW Airport to board American Airlines international flights

The program is only available in Terminal D, but is said to open to approximately 75 more gates at various DFW terminals by the end of the year. Passengers who use the new system will still need to show their boarding pass and ID at security checkpoints.

“This new technology allows us to provide a more seamless and modern experience for both our customers and team members.” said American’s DFW Hub Operations VP Cedric Rockamore.

TSA and American Airlines are testing face recognition programs at new airports, including DFW and LAS. It IS possible for you to opt out, even if it's confusing—here's our advice on how: https://t.co/WXrJGuFFxi — EFF (@EFF) August 29, 2019

@AmericanAir has begun implementing a new biometric boarding program for certain passengers departing Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), the airline’s largest hub. Read more:#americanairlines #airport #biometric https://t.co/7614tsDiG8 — TravelPulse (@TravelPulse) August 28, 2019

The program will look to expand to other airports if the Dallas trial goes well.

Source Via: Future Travel Experience