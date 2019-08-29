American Airlines Launches Biometric Boarding Process for DFW Passengers

Boarding Facial Recognition At DFW Airport

August 29, 2019
Angela Chase
Facial Recognition System concept.

Credit: Getty Images/Metamorworks

American Airlines introduces Face Recognition Biometric Boarding for passengers at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. The airline is using facial recognition to verify people’s identities, allowing them to board without the need to scan their boarding pass at the gate. The identity verification process matches people’s faces against a pre-existing Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) database.

The program is only available in Terminal D, but is said to open to approximately 75 more gates at various DFW terminals by the end of the year. Passengers who use the new system will still need to show their boarding pass and ID at security checkpoints.

“This new technology allows us to provide a more seamless and modern experience for both our customers and team members.” said American’s DFW Hub Operations VP Cedric Rockamore.

 

The program will look to expand to other airports if the Dallas trial goes well.

Source Via: Future Travel Experience

