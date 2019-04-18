DFW Is #1 Fastest Growing Areas In The Country, Census Reports

If you're wanting to know why traffic is getting worse, well, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex is the number 1 fastest growing metropolitan areas in the country.

The report states that DFW has added 131,767 residents from 2017-2018.

People are moving to DFW because of its business-friendly environment and great natural climate.

"Many people may be familiar with the lack of income tax. That helps out, especially just starting out," says Dr. Damien Berry who moved from Indiana to Dallas. "I can tell why. It's a Thursday. Looking forward to family-friendly activities. Not only Klyde Warren Park, but other things as well."

In Chicago, their census report shows that the city's population has declined in the past four years.

People that move from California to Texas is because of the low cost of living.

via FOX 4