“The Devil Wears Prada”Is Becoming A Musical Featuring Music From The Legendary Sir Elton John

"The Devil Wears Prada" musical has been confirmed, with music by Elton John

September 18, 2019
Sir Elton John performs

Credit: Imagn/ © Phil Didion

Musical of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ is in the works.  The novel which was adapted into a film in 2006, will now be turned into a musical featuring Elton John’s music.

The musical will be staged in Chicago. The production is said to run from July 14 until August 17, 2020 at the James M. Nederlander Theatre.

Tickets begin to go on sale October 6.

The upcoming musical will feature music from the legendary Sir Elton John with lyrics from singer-songwriter Shaina Taub.

As of now there are not any details concerning a Broadway premiere or casting.

 “The Devil Wears Prada is a new musical that gives the hit film a fabulously fresh makeover."

 

Via: The Advocate

