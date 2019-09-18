“The Devil Wears Prada”Is Becoming A Musical Featuring Music From The Legendary Sir Elton John

Musical of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ is in the works. The novel which was adapted into a film in 2006, will now be turned into a musical featuring Elton John’s music.

The musical will be staged in Chicago. The production is said to run from July 14 until August 17, 2020 at the James M. Nederlander Theatre.

Tickets begin to go on sale October 6.

A musical adaptation of the 2006 movie starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, will debut next summer with music from the legendary Elton John.



The upcoming musical will feature music from the legendary Sir Elton John with lyrics from singer-songwriter Shaina Taub.

As of now there are not any details concerning a Broadway premiere or casting.

“The Devil Wears Prada is a new musical that gives the hit film a fabulously fresh makeover."

