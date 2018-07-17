Destiny's Child Singer, Michelle Williams, Has Checked In To A Mental Facility

Video of The Talk - &#039;Destiny&#039;s Child&#039; Michelle Williams Candid on Depression; &#039;I was suicidal&#039;

The 1/3 singer of Destiny's Child has been admitted to a mental health facility due to battling depression.

She has been in the facility, outside Los Angeles, for several days.

In a statement, she says "For years I hae dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it's time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing."

She goes on, "Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for the betterment of those in need."

In the video above, she talks about depression on The Talk last year.

Prayers for a speedy recovery.





TMZ