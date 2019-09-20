Depeche Mode Documentary Film ‘Spirits In The Forest’ Features Fan Stories And Concert Clips

Depeche Mode Documentary will hit cinemas soon

September 20, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performing live on stage

Credit: Imagn/ © Press Association

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Blogs
Entertainment
Features
Movies & TV
Music News

‘SPIRITS of the Forest,’ is a documentary and concert film about Depeche Mode.  This documentary will share the stories of six special fans as they journey to a final show concert of the band in Berlin.

This intimate documentary footage was directed by the band’s longtime collaborator Anton Corbijn, and will only be shown in theatres for one night on November 21.

Frontman Dave Gahan said, “I’m exceptionally proud to share this film and the powerful story that it tells. It’s amazing to see the very real ways that music has impacted the lives of our fans.”

Tickets for the film, go on sale on Thursday, September 26, at spiritsintheforest.com.

Via: Rolling Stone

 

Tags: 
Depeche Mode
documentary
Fans
SPIRITS of the Forest
Fim

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes