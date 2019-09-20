Depeche Mode Documentary Film ‘Spirits In The Forest’ Features Fan Stories And Concert Clips

‘SPIRITS of the Forest,’ is a documentary and concert film about Depeche Mode. This documentary will share the stories of six special fans as they journey to a final show concert of the band in Berlin.

This intimate documentary footage was directed by the band’s longtime collaborator Anton Corbijn, and will only be shown in theatres for one night on November 21.

Frontman Dave Gahan said, “I’m exceptionally proud to share this film and the powerful story that it tells. It’s amazing to see the very real ways that music has impacted the lives of our fans.”

Tickets for the film, go on sale on Thursday, September 26, at spiritsintheforest.com.

Visit https://t.co/MEw6UbHcMw for more details and to sign up for updates. Tickets on sale Thursday 26 September.#SPIRITSintheForest pic.twitter.com/VGin7pRT0l — Depeche Mode (@depechemode) September 19, 2019

Via: Rolling Stone