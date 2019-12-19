Department of Agriculture Added Wakanda To Free Trade List With The US

Twitter user Francis Tseng noticed that the fictional country Wakanda was a trade partner for the US.

Wakanda is a fictional country from the 2018 Marvel movie 'Black Panther'.

USDA spokesman Mike Illenberg said "Over the past few weeks, the Foreign Agricultural Service staff who maintain the Tariff Tracker have been using test files to ensure that the system is running properly, the Wakanda information should have been removed after testing and has now been taken down."

Via UPI